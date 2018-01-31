Women Scientists: Bill Nye Doesn’t Speak For Science

On Tuesday, a leftist grassroots group calling itself 500 Women Scientists published a statement in Scientific American attacking Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” asserting that Nye “does not speak for us or for the members of the scientific community” and asking him to skip attending the State of the Union address, where he is supposed to accompany Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK), President Trump’s nominee for NASA Administrator.

The women note that Nye has claimed he is attending the speech to help promote space exploration, and his attendance “should not be seen as an acceptance of the recent attacks on science and the scientific community.” The women counter Nye’s claim, stating that Nye’s appearance is self-aggrandizing, and that he is putting “his own personal brand over the interests of the scientific community at large.”

How so? What evil actions has Bridenstine taken, according to the women? They remark that Bridenstine won’t parrot that climate change is caused by humans, and additionally, “he’s worked to undermine civil rights, including pushing for crackdowns on immigrants, a ban on gay marriage, and abolishing the Department of Education.”

The letter’s insistence on loading the scientific argument against Bridenstine by linking his positions on social issues is as nonsensical as Nye’s posturing as a scientific expert. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Redditers were not fans of the answers Bill Nye “the science guy” gave in an AMA, grilling the former children’s show host for dodging questions and giving inaccurate answers.

Nye held the AMA on Wednesday to promote his upcoming documentary. Nye says his goal is to end “anti-scientific thinking,” but Reddit users were left less than satisfied with answers the science guy gave to their questions.

Redditers couldn’t resist going after Nye for saying science is “true whether you believe it or not.” Commenters quickly pointed to Nye’s less-than-scientific claim that gender is a spectrum, and not binary.

Curiously, Nye also told Reddit users that belief in the “deep state” was the most harmful science-based conspiracy theory out there.