Women Outed By Heitkamp Campaign As Domestic Violence Victims Are Looking To Sue Campaign

After North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s campaign publicly namedsome women as victims of domestic violence without the women’s consent or knowledge, some of the women have announced they are getting ready to sue the campaign.

CNN reported, “The misstep has led some women misidentified in the ad to decry the Democratic candidate and question how their names landed on the list, with one group of women saying they are seeking ‘a lawyer who will take our case’ because the ad has ‘interfered with, or downright ruined, our lives.’”

Three of the women, Shylah Forde, Megan Stoltz and Alexandria Delzer, gave a statement to CNN from a group of over one dozen women who were named by the campaign.

The women added that their “privacy was violated on this day” so they have started a “search for a lawyer who will take our case.”- READ MORE