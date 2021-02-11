Woman Who Used ‘Gorilla Glue’ As Hair Spray Considers Suing Company, Raises Thousands in GoFundMe: Report

A woman who went viral for videos concerning her ill-advised decision to use Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive as hair spray is reportedly considering a lawsuit against the Ohio-based company.

Tessica Brown, a Louisiana TikToker dubbed “Gorilla Glue Girl,” has also raised about $13,500 in her GoFundMe after she went viral last week for videos concerning her struggles with the Gorilla Glue she put in her hair after she ran out of a hair product that offers her hold.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice,” Brown starts a video that has racked up nearly 3 million views. “When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little ‘Göt2b Glued’ spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have anymore ‘Göt2b Glued’ spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea.”

Brown then took photos of herself seeking medical treatment to remove the glue from her hair. Apparently, the remedies aren’t working and Brown is now “lawyering up,” TMZ reported Monday:

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Tessica Brown’s weekend trip to the ER was another disaster, and Gorilla Glue’s tip to use rubbing alcohol to remove the product was a colossal failure. Our sources say Tessica spent 22 hours in the ER and the staff was dumbfounded. We’re told healthcare workers put acetone on the back of her head, but it burned her scalp and only made the glue gooey before hardening back up. Tessica, we’re told, was instructed to keep trying the potential remedy back home, but rubbing alcohol still hasn’t proved to be the cure.

“Our sources say Tessica’s hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue,” the report added. “We’re told the label on the product she used says do not use on eyes, skin or clothing … with no mention of hair, which Tessica feels is misleading.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --