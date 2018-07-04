True Pundit

Woman who took grad photo with a rifle stalked at a restaurant, because that’s what libs do now

Kaitlin Bennett, the recent Kent State University grad who posed with her AR-10 rifle in a now-viral photo, was stalked by an angry leftist while she dared eat out in public in Ohio last week:

No wonder she carries a gun. The stalker, naturally, posted the photos to Twitter:

The new normal.

