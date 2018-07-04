Politics
Woman who took grad photo with a rifle stalked at a restaurant, because that’s what libs do now
Kaitlin Bennett, the recent Kent State University grad who posed with her AR-10 rifle in a now-viral photo, was stalked by an angry leftist while she dared eat out in public in Ohio last week:
This weekend, a leftist took photos of me at a restaurant, tweeted them out saying she'd punch me in the head if someone sent her $50, told her friends I should die, & told the manager to kill himself. This is EXACTLY why I carry. #2Ahttps://t.co/HXltSxrg5Z
— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) July 2, 2018
No wonder she carries a gun. The stalker, naturally, posted the photos to Twitter:
Is this the gun slinging slasher from KSU someone help pic.twitter.com/ZgC3mvAF84
— darling (@davis_daawwggg) July 1, 2018
twitchy.com