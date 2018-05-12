Woman who killed husband may have served remains at BBQ

An Indiana woman who injected her husband with a lethal dose of heroin before smothering him with a pillow may be responsible for nine other deaths — and is suspected of serving her lover’s remains to unsuspecting neighbors at a barbecue.

Kelly M. Cochran, 34, was sentenced to 65 years in prison last month after admitting to killing her husband, Jason Cochran; but she was already serving a life sentence for killing and dismembering another lover, Chris Regan, who vanished in 2014, Indy Star reported.

An upcoming documentary called “Dead North,” set to air on May 28 and May 29 on Investigation Discovery, probes other possible murders that may be linked to Cochran. Cochran’s family told investigators she may have killed as many as nine people and buried their bodies throughout the Midwest.

Her friends and family also told investigators the stomach-churning tale of how Cochran allegedly served Regan’s remains to her neighbors at a barbecue. – READ MORE\

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1