Woman who confronted Beto O’Rourke on gun confiscation plans: ‘Shame on him’ for exploiting ‘our tragedies’

The woman who confronted 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke about his proposed firearm confiscation plans had even more strong words for him Saturday

During an event in Aurora, Colorado on Thursday, Lauren Boebert rebuked O’Rourke’s commitment to taking citizens’ AR-15’s. “I am here to say: Hell, no, you’re not,” she said, playing off of O’Rourke’s “hell yes” statement during the third Democratic primary debate.

She expanded on her comments while speaking to “Fox & Friends” on Saturday, telling Fox News host Griff Jenkins that O’Rourke was wrong to try and use the memory of her state’s tragedies to benefit his campaign.

“Shame on him for coming to Colorado to expound upon our tragedies — those are our victims and he came here to paint a picture for his own campaign trail and really, shame on you, sir, for doing that,” she said.

“We were here. We experienced those losses. That was a community loss and honestly, those victims were defenseless.”

Boebert was apparently referring to a 2012 shooting that left 12 people dead and more than 50 wounded. – READ MORE