Woman Who Accused Judge Kavanaugh of Sexual Assault Just Hired Ex-White House Operative of Accused Rapist Bill Clinton

You simply can’t make this stuff up.

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers, is being advised by Democratic operative Ricki Seidman.

Seidman, a senior principal at TSD Communications, worked as Joe Biden’s communications director during the 2008 general election campaign, after he was named Barack Obama’s running mate. In 2009, according to her online biography, she helped the White House manage the confirmation of Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor.

Before that, she worked in the Clinton White House as deputy communications director.

“I believe her and I think she’s very courageous for coming this far,” Seidman said in a brief interview, confirming her role advising Ford. READ MORE:

