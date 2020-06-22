Woman Wanted in Wendy’s Arson Might Have Been Rayshard Brooks’ Girlfriend

The woman wanted for torching a Wendy’s in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed might have been romantically involved with him, according to multiple reports.

Police identified Natalie White, 29, as a suspect in the fire at the fast-food joint on University Avenue on June 13 during protests over Brooks’ death, CNN reported.

Fox News reported that White’s face was caught on video surveillance and shared during a Tuesday press conference.

The day before the incident, Brooks could be heard on body camera footage telling the police that Natalie White was his girlfriend before he was shot and killed in the police encounter in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Officers were responding to call about a man who fell asleep at the wheel of his car through the drive-thru lane. Body and dashboard camera footage showed Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan talking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes, about to arrest him on suspicion of DUI. – READ MORE

