Woman suing Hunter Biden in paternity suit reportedly worked as stripper at club he frequented

The woman who is suing Hunter Biden in a paternity suit worked as a stripper in a strip club that Biden frequently attended, according to a report from Page Six.

Lunden Alexis Roberts sued Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, claiming that he was the father of her infant son. He denied the claim, but a DNA test proved her accusation was true.

The report that Roberts is a stripper is based on numerous sources who place Hunter Biden at the the Mpire Club in Washington D.C., and who also recognize Roberts as the dancer “Dallas.”

Roberts is a native of Batesville, Arkansas.

A worker at the Mpire Club remembered working alongside Roberts and described her to Page Six, saying, “She has a heart of gold and is a smarty-pants.” – READ MORE