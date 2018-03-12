True Pundit

Woman Strolling on Beach Makes 132-Year-Old Discovery From Halfway Around the World

The oldest known message in a bottle was found on an Australian beach, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Australian woman Tonya Illman found a 132-year-old bottle containing a German message while strolling on a beach near Wedge Island, reported ABC.

The bottle contained a note written in German that a crew intentionally threw overboard to examine ocean currents.

The message was placed in a Dutch gin bottle tied with string and dated June 12, 1886.

The note also provided information that it was thrown off the sailing barque Paula approximately 600 miles off the coast of Western Australia.

"I picked it up thinking it might look good in my bookcase."
