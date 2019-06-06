Woman Stabs Herself, Informs Police, ‘I’m Tired Of Living In Trump’s Country’

The police report, obtained by The Smoking Gun, in which the woman’s name was redacted, stated:

On 6/2/2019 I responded to XXX Palmetto Florida in reference XXX having stabbed herself with a kitchen knife. Upon my arrival I observed XXX standing outside of her home. I observed blood all over XXX’s legs hands and face. I did not observe XXX holding weapons at this time. When I asked what was wrong XXX lifted her shirt up and exposed her belly to me. I observed three stab wounds on XXX‘s stomach that were still bleeding. XXX stated, “I’m tired of living in Trump’s country; I’m tired of Trump being president.”

XXX told me she had stabbed herself because she does not want to live in Trump’s country. EMS arrived and transported XXX to Blake Medical Center under trauma alert. XXX stated to me that she has been Baker Acted before and has attempted to hurt herself in the past. I evaluated XXX for BA-52. I strongly believe there is substantial likelihood that without care or treatment the person will cause bodily harm to herself and/or others. I believe that XXX is unable to determine for herself whether examination is necessary.