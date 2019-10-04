Woman Snaps At AOC Over Climate: ‘Start Eating Babies!’ ‘We Only Have A Few Months Left!’ (VIDEO)

A woman snapped during an Ocasio-Cortez town hall event on Thursday evening over climate change, declaring that there are only “a few months left!” and that it is time to “start eating babies!”

“We are not going to be here for much longer because of the climate crisis,” the woman said as she appeared to have an accent. “We only have a few months left!”

“I love that you support the Green Deal, but it’s not getting rid of fossil fuel, it’s not going to solve the problem fast enough,” the woman continued. “A Swedish professor we can eat dead people but that’s not fast enough. So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: ‘We got to start eating babies! We don’t have enough time! There is too much CO2.”

“All of you … you are a pollutant, too much CO2, we have to start now, please, you are so great, I’m so happy that you really are supporting New Green Deal, but it’s not enough, you know, even if we would bomb Russia, we still have too many people,” the woman continued. “Too much pollution, so we have to get rid of the babies! That’s a big problem. We need to eat the babies!” – READ MORE