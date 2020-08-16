Woman Shot with BB Gun After Taking Trump Sign from Wrong Yard

A Lincoln County, North Carolina, woman was shot with a BB gun Thursday after removing a Trump sign from the wrong yard.

ABC 11 reports that Peggy Fox was visiting her brother in Lincolnton when she saw the Trump sign on what she thought was her brother’s property.

Fox indicated that her brother has never been political, so she assumed the sign was a prank, and she removed it.

As she was walking away with the sign, 76-year-old Worth McAllister shot her in the arm with a BB gun. The sign was his, as was the property. – READ MORE

