Woman Seeking US Reentry After Joining ISIS Says Trump Needs to ‘Study the Legal System’ and Let Her Return

President Donald Trump has made it clear that his administration will not allow Hoda Muthana to reenter the United States after leaving to join the terrorist organization ISIS, but Muthana doesn’t think they have a legal right to keep her away.

Muthana claims that she is a United States citizen and has the right to reenter. However, as IJR reported last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace that she is “a noncitizen terrorist.”

During an interview with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata on “Face the Nation,” Muthana said that President Trump should “study the legal system” and let her return to the United States.

CBS News Foreign Correspondent @charliecbs sat down with Hoda Muthana in Syria, she joined ISIS and now is not being allowed back to the U.S. There is a court hearing tomorrow to decide the legality of banning her and her son from returning. pic.twitter.com/8fMHwa8kgR — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 3, 2019