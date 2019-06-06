Woman Says She Is ‘Honored to Be Given Gift of Life’ as She Aborts Twins

A woman who aborted her twins on screen in a recent PBS documentary commented she was “honored to be given this gift of life” and then said it was inconvenient for her to allow the twins to live.

The Frontline documentary, which focused on changes in the abortion industry over the last 30 years, featured a scene in which the woman aborted her twins using the abortion drug mifepristone, or RU-486.

This PBS documentary airbrushes abortion to make it look like some healthy new age practice.



The women in blue is pregnant with twins and she is filmed here taking the abortion pill to kill them. You witness their killing😢

"What I hope I feel is a sense of peace, not only with myself and the decision that I've made, but also a sense of peace with these two beings that I've chosen not to bring into the world," the woman said on camera. "Thank you for choosing me, and I'm honored to be given this gift of life, and also I can't do it right now. I can't accept that mantle in terms of the other lives that I'm taking care of and I'm responsible for."


