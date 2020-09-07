Woman Repeatedly Punches Child In Head For Having Pro-Trump Sign: Police Report

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are searching for a woman that allegedly attacked a young boy earlier this week who was riding his bike while carrying a pro-Trump sign.

“The attack happened just after noon on Monday when the boy was riding his bike northbound on Folsom Street near Glenwood Drive,” CBS4 News reported. “Police said a woman on a moped passed him and spotted the sign that he had on the back of his bike.”

The woman then reportedly made a U-turn, approached the 12-year-old boy, and then started to punch him “in the back of the head and the arms” over his apparent support for the president.

“The woman then allegedly tried to take the sign away from the boy, but he was ‘using it to defend himself against the attack,’” CBS4 added. “The boy said he was struck between four and five times and also got scratched on the arm.”

The boy described the woman as being “white, in her late 20’s to mid-30’s with blondish brown hair past her shoulders,” according to The Denver Channel. “She was last seen wearing a small tan jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans and was riding a grayish blue moped with a black seat.” – READ MORE

