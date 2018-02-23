Woman Receives Abuse, Violent Threats After CNN Tracks Down, Publicly Shames Her for Sharing ‘Russian’ Event on Facebook

A private citizen received online abuse after CNN tracked her down and publicly shamed her for unknowingly sharing a “Russian-coordinated event” on her Facebook page.

While filming the woman, who runs a pro-Trump page on Facebook, CNN publicly shamed her for “unwittingly” promoting a “Russian-coordinated event.”

A Florida woman who ran a Trump supporters page that unwittingly promoted a Russian-coordinated event on Facebook says she doesn’t believe that she was influenced by Kremlin-linked trolls https://t.co/DmgDRFRwyn pic.twitter.com/OAz5julCyA — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2018

“When you’re talking like this, I don’t want anything to do with you,” complained the woman after being repeatedly harassed by CNN’s Special Investigations Unit Reporter Drew Griffin.

CNN published her name — it’s so unique it’s the only one that pops up on FB. I’m not doxxing her & I won’t show her profile page, but let’s take a look at the comment section of her recent FB posts — first up a baby vid. If Russia wanted division, they got it. Nice job, @CNN. 2/ pic.twitter.com/DlndyU3Sko — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 21, 2018

Thanks @CNN! Check out the stream of vile “Putin!” “Russia!” “Traitor!” talk in her comments — and memes of her! — all because some Russian trolls might’ve tricked her into talking to them. Yes, people need to be less gullible. But here’s The Resistance harassing an old woman. 3/ pic.twitter.com/FWnPG9Lwu2 — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 21, 2018

After CNN published her full name, the woman received waves of abuse and harassment, with CNN consumers calling her a “stupid old hag,” a “traitor,” a “treasonous hillbilly,” “ugly,” and “racist trash.” – READ MORE

