True Pundit

Politics

Woman Receives Abuse, Violent Threats After CNN Tracks Down, Publicly Shames Her for Sharing ‘Russian’ Event on Facebook

Posted on by
Share:

A private citizen received online abuse after CNN tracked her down and publicly shamed her for unknowingly sharing a “Russian-coordinated event” on her Facebook page.

While filming the woman, who runs a pro-Trump page on Facebook, CNN publicly shamed her for “unwittingly” promoting a “Russian-coordinated event.”

“When you’re talking like this, I don’t want anything to do with you,” complained the woman after being repeatedly harassed by CNN’s Special Investigations Unit Reporter Drew Griffin.

After CNN published her full name, the woman received waves of abuse and harassment, with CNN consumers calling her a “stupid old hag,” a “traitor,” a “treasonous hillbilly,” “ugly,” and “racist trash.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Woman Receives Abuse, Violent Threats After CNN Tracks Down, Publicly Shames Her for Sharing 'Russian' Event on Facebook | Breitbart
Woman Receives Abuse, Violent Threats After CNN Tracks Down, Publicly Shames Her for Sharing 'Russian' Event on Facebook | Breitbart

A private citizen received online abuse after CNN tracked her down and publicly shamed her for unknowingly sharing a "Russian-coordinated event" on Facebook.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: