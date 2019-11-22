Woman Murdered Her Three Sons Fearing They Would Abuse Women When They Grew Up

An Ohio mother suffocated her three young sons to death over the course of two years and told police she did it because she worried the boys would grow up to abuse women.

Brittany Renee Pilkington, 27, was sentenced to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to the murders, The Daily Mail reported. She will serve seven years for an involuntary manslaughter charge and 15 years to life for each of the two murder charges.

The first son she killed was an infant named Niall in July 2014. She then killed four-year-old Gavin in April 2015. Three-month-old Noah was smothered in August 2015. She confessed to what she had done when Noah was found.

In a taped confession, Pilkington told police she was depressed and feared her sons would one day abuse women.

Her husband, 47-year-old Joseph, pleaded guilty “to a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition for having sex with her before they were married, when she was underage,” the Mail reported. Joseph had originally been charged with sexual battery because he started his “relationship” with Brittany when she was 17 and impregnating her at that time. Joseph had previously dated Brittany’s mother and lived with the family for years when Brittany was a teenager. Joseph eventually married Brittany. – READ MORE