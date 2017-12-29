TV
Woman leaves boxes of cat poop on doorstep for package thieves (VIDEO)
A California woman fed up with the porch pirates in her neighborhood wanted to give them a package they’d never forget.
Cameo Wood said she filled six boxes with cat poop and left them on her doorstep as a special holiday gift for package thieves.
“If they steal it, they deserve it!” she told KRON, a local news station in San Francisco.
Since sharing the video of someone grabbing the poop-filled box, it’s been viewed more than 900,000 times.
A bunch of my packages were stolen on three separate occasions this week from my doorstep. I started putting my cat litter into amazon boxes and leaving those out. So far six of those have been stolen, too. Thanks for cleaning the litter box! pic.twitter.com/OH3Vvbebwi
— Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017
