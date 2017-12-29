True Pundit

Woman leaves boxes of cat poop on doorstep for package thieves (VIDEO)

A California woman fed up with the porch pirates in her neighborhood wanted to give them a package they’d never forget.

Cameo Wood said she filled six boxes with cat poop and left them on her doorstep as a special holiday gift for package thieves.

“If they steal it, they deserve it!” she told KRON, a local news station in San Francisco.

Since sharing the video of someone grabbing the poop-filled box, it’s been viewed more than 900,000 times.

