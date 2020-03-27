Woman intentionally coughs on grocery store’s food — so store is forced to throw away $35,000 in wasted items

A Pennsylvania mom and pop grocery store chain was forced to dispose of at least $35,000 worth of goods in one of its stores after a woman reportedly entered the premises and coughed on several cases of food.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the as-yet identified woman entered a Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township and reportedly intentionally coughed all over the produce, bakery, meat case, and more.

Store employees immediately phoned police, who arrived on the scene. At least 15 store employees and members of the Hanover Township’s health department worked furiously to clean and disinfect the store.

The chain’s co-owner, Joe Fasula, addressed the incident in a now-viral Facebook post.

Fasula wrote, “Today was a very challenging day. At 2:20 PM today, I got a call from our Hanover Township store. The manager informed me that a ￼woman, who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community, came in to the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case and grocery.” – READ MORE

