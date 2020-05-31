Woman in Wheelchair Is Beaten by Minneapolis Rioters Who Then Claim She ‘Deserved’ It (VIDEO)

When the embers turn cold after the torching of the Auto Zone and what’s left of the Target store picked apart by looters and rioters is put into sandwich-sized baggies and discarded; when the arson detectives finally determine what kind of accelerant was used to start the fire which destroyed an apartment building under construction, when George Floyd has been laid to rest, there will still be questions about the lady in the wheelchair.

The woman, identified by The New York Post as  “Jennifer” was beaten, sprayed, pummeled, and given a fire extinguisher ‘shower’ while apparently trying to stop rioters from looting in Minneapolis Wednesday night. She placed herself in the doorway of the Target to prevent looters from getting away, she said later.

It was a fool’s errand.

Beating up Jennifer made as much sense as the looting in the first place.

It made about as much sense as police holding down a face-down handcuffed perp with a knee on the neck until he passed out –  for a nonviolent crime. – READ MORE

