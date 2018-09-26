    True Pundit

    Woman goes to emergency room, doctors find dead turtle in her vagina

    A British woman went to an emergency room on Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, because she had a strong pain in her genitals.

    Doctors found a small dead turtle in her vagina, which caused a “serious infection,” el Periodico reported.

    The 26-year-old woman said she had been partying with a group of British friends a few days earlier but doesn’t remember what happened that night,” El Pais reported.

    Police have closed the case, because the woman didn’t want to file a formal complaint. – READ MORE

