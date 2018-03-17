Woman Finds Dating App On Boyfriend’s Phone, So She Attacks Him With A Samurai Sword

Hell hath no furry like a woman scorned.

Oregon local Alex Lovell experienced this old adage firsthand after he was caught with a hook-up app on his cellphone by his girlfriend Emily Javier. Body parts were cut off and he nearly lost his life.

According to an affidavit, Javier was sick and tired of Lovell playing video games all day and likely cheating on her; she found the dating app Tinder on his phone, scratches on his back, and red hair in the shower drain (Javier has dyed green hair).

So, Javier traveled to the local mall, bought a samurai sword, and planned an attack to murder Lovell for his alleged infidelity.

On March 2, Javier carried out the near-fatal attack. She taped the samurai sword and two knives to the side of the bed Godfather-style, hid her boyfriend’s phone so he couldn’t call for help, and waited for her prey to fall asleep. Once he was out cold, Javier used her cellphone to “illuminate Lovell” and went at him with the sword.

Lovell somehow managed to talk down his girlfriend mid-attack, getting her to call authorities for help. The disgruntled girlfriend told 911 dispatchers that she “thought [Lovell] was dead,” says the affidavit.

Lovell was badly injured and missing fingers at this point, however, he was not dead. – READ MORE

