Woman facing deportation gets extra 30 days to prepare

FOLLOW US!



DENVER (AP) – A Peruvian woman who spent several months at a Quaker meeting house in Denver to avoid deportation has been granted 30 days to prepare to leave the U.S.

The American Friends Service Committee says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted Ingrid Encalada Latorre an extension to a stay of deportation that was to expire Friday.

– READ MORE