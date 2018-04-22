Woman discovers hidden camera in Starbucks bathroom

– A woman discovered a hidden recording device in a Starbucks bathroom Tuesday morning, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

“She found it taped to the bottom of the baby changing station which is located directly in front of the toilet seat,” Officer Howard Miller said.

Officers said the 25-year-old woman snatched the hidden camera off the wall and immediately told a Starbucks supervisor before calling the police.