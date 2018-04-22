Business
Woman discovers hidden camera in Starbucks bathroom
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – A woman discovered a hidden recording device in a Starbucks bathroom Tuesday morning, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
“She found it taped to the bottom of the baby changing station which is located directly in front of the toilet seat,” Officer Howard Miller said.
Officers said the 25-year-old woman snatched the hidden camera off the wall and immediately told a Starbucks supervisor before calling the police.
“We’ve learned that the device had about an hours worth of recorded video on it and detectives found 8 to 10 men and women videotaped while in that restroom,” Officer Miller said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!