Woman Declares Herself Pro-Life After Watching The ‘Gosnell’ Movie

The theaters may be dropping “Gosnell” but that doesn’t mean the movie is not fulfilling its mission of teaching people the horrors of abortion. Now, a college student who once considered herself pro-choice claims to have been changed by the film.

University of Central Florida student Kathy Zhu garnered herself a big social media following in 2016 when she publicly announced herself a Trump supporter after researching his positions on national security. She initially supported Hillary Clinton’s bid for president but switched sides after questioning her liberal leanings.

Yesterday, I was pro-choice. I believed that women should have a say & the gov shouldn’t be interfering w/ our lives Today, I’m pro-life. After watching #Gosnell & doing in-depth research, I finally understand the horrors of loopholes in late term abortions. Pls go watch Gosnell pic.twitter.com/H7WPz8Dcoj — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) October 22, 2018

This past Sunday, Zhu announced that her more liberal leanings on abortion had changed after watching the “Gosnell” movie and promoted it to her 50,000 Twitter followers.

“Yesterday, I was pro-choice. I believed that women should have a say & the gov shouldn’t be interfering w/ our lives,” she wrote. “Today, I’m pro-life. After watching #Gosnell & doing in-depth research, I finally understand the horrors of loopholes in late term abortions. Pls go watch Gosnell.”– READ MORE