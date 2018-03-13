Woman Confronts NFL Players Over Anthem Protests: ‘Get Off Your F**king Knees’ and Play (VIDEO)

Seattle Seahawks cornerbacks Mike Tyson and Neiko Thorpe were allegedly followed by a woman in an SUV on Monday. When the woman pulled up next to them, she had a brutal message for them, and it had everything to do with national anthem protests.

“Stand up and be a man. You get on your little f**king knees and not represent the American flag,” she said. “All I care about is the fact that my tax dollars pay for you to play and go f**king play and get off your f**king knees.” – READ MORE

