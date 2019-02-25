Woman Claims She Is a Victim After Allegedly Assaulting MAGA Hat Customer

A Massachusetts Woman Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Man In A Mexican Restaurant Wearing A “make America Great Again” (Maga) Hat Claimed She Was The Victim In The Incident.

Rosaine Santos, a 41-year-old Brazilian national residing in Falmouth, faces multiple charges— including assault, battery, and disorderly conduct— for a Friday February 15 incident where she allegedly harassed the 23-year-old man and pulled his red Trump campaign-issued hat over his face at Casa Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, Mass Live reported.

But Santos, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against her at a Wednesday court hearing before the judge released her on her own recognizance, claims she was actually “the victim” for being “discriminated” against.

“I had a little bit to drink maybe that’s the reason that I couldn’t walk away but being discriminated for so many times in my life, I just had to stand up for myself,” she told Boston 25. “He’s not a victim. I am the victim. I have been bullied, OK?”

The victim, later identified by Boston 25 as Bryton Turner, of Mashpee, told the police Santos confronted him unprovoked because he was wearing the MAGA hat.

A video of the incident showed Santos approach Turner from behind before swatting his hat off his head. Turner then whipped out his phone and began recording her.

“That’s the problem– the problem with Americans these days, people are just ignorant,” Turner said in the video.

