Woman Claims She Captured Video of Harvey Weinstein Raping Her in Class-Action Lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein Was Facing A New Rape Allegation On Friday, Including Claims That A Woman Captured Video Of Weinstein Assaulting Her, As Part Of A Lawsuit Alleging That He Had Help Covering Up His Misconduct With Women.

The lawsuit was filed in New York by three women, including one who says Weinstein raped her at a Manhattan hotel in 2011. It comes a week after Weinstein was arrested on New York state rape and criminal sex act charges.

According to the lawsuit, Melissa Thompson met with Weinstein at his Manhattan office, where she turned on her computer’s video recording capability to help demonstrate internet technology she wanted his company to buy. The lawsuit alleged that the recorded images captured some of Weinstein’s advances.

As she showed him the technology, Weinstein asked “So am I allowed to flirt with you?” the lawsuit said. It said Thompson, feeling cornered but wanting to finish the demonstration, responded: “Ummmmm. We’ll see. A little bit.”

Weinstein became curt and when she continued with her business presentation, he ran his hands over her back, caressed her leg and moved his hand under her dress, according to the lawsuit. – READ MORE