Woman Awakes to Suspect Standing by Her Bed, Shoots Him Dead

A Houston, Texas, woman who awoke to a suspect standing by her bad on New Year’s Day grabbed a gun and shot him dead.

The incident occurred at Mirabella Apartments.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the woman heard “the sound of broken glass.” When she looked up she saw the suspect standing by her bed. He began to close in on her, so she grabbed her pistol and fired a shot, killing him.

When police arrived the woman told them she had seen the man hanging around the apartment complex, as if he were casing the area. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *