Woman At Biden Town Hall: ‘I Was Told To Go Off This Paper But I Can’t. You Need The Truth.’ (VIDEO)

A woman who attended a town hall event in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to suggest when it was her time to speak that she was told to stick to what was written on a piece of paper.

“My name in Porsche Bennett,” the woman said. “I’m just going to be honest, Mr. Biden, I was told to go off this paper, but I can’t. You need the truth and I’m part of the truth.”

Attendee at Biden’s Kenosha town hall event, Portia Bennett (sp?): “I’m going to be honest. I was told to go off this paper but I just can’t. You need the truth.” pic.twitter.com/9zxl7zaMUd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2020

“I was born here, raised here, first eighth-grade class at the school that was named after his mother,” the woman continued. “So, I have to give you the truth of the people. And the truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry. Not angry as to where people say, ‘Oh, they’re protesting,’ there’s a difference between a protester and a rioter. A very big difference.” – READ MORE

