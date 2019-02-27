Woman Assaulted Man Sporting MAGA Hat. Now ICE Is Looking To Send Her Packing

A woman who allegedly attacked a man sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat was apprehended Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after authorities discovered she is unlawfully present in the U.S.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” ICE spokesman John Mohan said, CBS News reported Tuesday. The Howie Carr Show first reported about the arrest.

“Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts,” Mohan added.

Authorities charged Santos, 41, with disorderly conduct after she attacked Bryton Turner at a restaurant in Falmouth, Massachusetts, CBS reported on Feb. 21. Santos batted the hat off Turner’s head and commenced verbally assaulting him, according to Falmouth Police.

“It’s just a hat at the end of the day,” Turner, 23, said after the incident, according to CBS. “I don’t really understand why people can’t just express themselves anymore, everybody has to get mad.”

