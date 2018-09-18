Woman Arrested For Falsely Accusing Trump Supporting Teens Of Crime, Police Say

New York law enforcement officials charged 19-year-old Adwoa Lewis with making a false punishable written statement on Saturday after she falsely accused four Trump-supporting teenagers of slashing her tires and leaving her a note that told her to “go home.”

Lewis gave Nassau County police a written statement on Friday claiming to be the victim of a hate crime which she said happened while “she was driving home in Long Island September 2 when four teens confronted her,” the Daily Mail reported.

Lewis claimed that the four teens yelled “Trump 2016!” before they told her that she “didn’t belong here.”

Police determined throughout the course of an investigation that no confrontation ever happened as Lewis had alleged. – READ MORE

Biden, who says he’ll decided in January whether to run for president in 2020 but who is making all the moves of a presidential candidate, used a pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign annual dinner on Saturday to rip President Trump.

And in so doing, Biden had a moment reminiscent of Hillary Clinton, when she called Trump supporters “deplorables.”

Biden did his old act, starting off soft and avuncular before booming through his power points, punching the air and flailing about.

“Despite losing in the courts, and in the court of opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” he said. “This time they — not you — have an ally in the White House. This time they have an ally. They’re a small percentage of the American people — virulent people, some of them the dregs of society.” – READ MORE