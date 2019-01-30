Woman Arrested For Doing 115 MPH In A 35, But That’s Not The Craziest Part

A woman was arrested for driving 115 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone, a feat made even more ludicrous by the fact that the woman was driving in snowy and slushy conditions.

The Illinois State Police apprehended and ticketed the woman Sunday night, according to NBC Chicago.

Police posted a statement about the event on Facebook Monday. “If you think we don’t patrol in town, you’re mistaken. And if you think you won’t get in a bad crash in town because the speed limits are low and you’re a good driver, think again,” the Illinois State Police wrote on Facebook. “Just remember there are people like this driving next to you,” the statement finished.

A copy of the woman’s arrest record shows she was driving 80 mph over the speed limit in snow and slush.

The woman was arrested and taken to jail, according to CNN. She has not been identified.

The Illinois State Police posted #ThatsGoToJailSpeed and #Ridiculous following the arrest.

Winter storms have swept through the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, causing power outages and car accidents as ice, sleet and snow make road travel especially dicey.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation