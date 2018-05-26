True Pundit

Woman Appears to Spit on Pro-Police Demonstrator at Chicago City Hall (VIDEO)

Tempers flared this week at Chicago city hall as one woman was caught on camera spitting on a man who was demonstrating against Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The “Blue Wednesday” event was organized by the city’s Fraternal Order of Police, who accuse Emanuel of “turning his back” on the police department and “pandering to police-hating media.”

The police union members held signs reading “Back the Blue” and “Blue Lives Matter” and read a statement at a city council meeting.

They were met by a group of counter-protesters, including a young woman who was seen screaming at the officers and at one point spit at one of them. – READ MORE

