Woman Allegedly Punched Pro-Life Group’s Intern At UNC

A woman allegedly punched a pro-life group’s intern at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in April, according to video footage released Tuesday.

Created Equal was at UNC to show “large signs depicting the gruesome reality of abortion” and engage in discussions with students on April 2, a Tuesday press statement from the group said. The appearance was part of a tour across 14 college campuses in three states.

“Footage of the outburst begins with a woman asking our team, ‘Did you put these up?’” the news release said. “When they respond affirmatively, she proceeds to repeatedly punch and kick a member of our staff.”

“This is wrong,” the woman yelled. “This is triggering.”

Created Equal intern Austin Beigel claimed he was the one assaulted in the video, according to a Tuesday Facebook post.

“Violence from abortion supporters is becoming more common,” Beigel said.

It is unclear whether the woman attends the university.

Created Equal President Mark Harrington told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email that UNC has not reached out to the group, adding that police charged “the student with non-aggravated assault.”

The case is pending, Harrington continued.

The national organization often uses a traveling photo exhibit to train students to be “pre-born defenders,” according to the press release.

Beigel, UNC and the university police did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]