    WOMAN ACCUSING DNC CO-CHAIR OF ABUSE DESCRIBE HOW DEMOCRATS ‘SMEARED, THREATENED, ISOLATED’ HER

    DNC Deputy Chair and Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison has been accused domestic abuse by former girlfriend Karen Monahan. Monahan broke her story earlier in the year, claiming to have video evidence of Ellison physically abusing her and using sexist slurs toward her.

    Monahan has been slowly telling her story through Twitter, explaining how Democrats in her state attempted to silence her and “isolate” her. When a follower asked if Democrats believed her claims, Monahan said, “I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party.” – READ MORE

    The swift response from Democrats on the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh has some Republicans wondering where their response to accusations against Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) went.

    California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her during a high school party more than three decades ago.

    Many Democrats jumped on the allegations, demanding that Americans listen to Ford’s testimony and delay the vote to approve Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

    Despite these sentiments about believing women, none of these Democrats have tweeted their support for the women who have accused Ellison of domestic violence. – READ MORE

