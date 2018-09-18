WOMAN ACCUSING DNC CO-CHAIR OF ABUSE DESCRIBE HOW DEMOCRATS ‘SMEARED, THREATENED, ISOLATED’ HER

DNC Deputy Chair and Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison has been accused domestic abuse by former girlfriend Karen Monahan. Monahan broke her story earlier in the year, claiming to have video evidence of Ellison physically abusing her and using sexist slurs toward her.

I was asked if my party @MinnesotaDFL @DNC believed me when I broke my silence regarding @keithellison. Here was my response to them. https://t.co/VtT6uOCLuA — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 17, 2018

Four people, including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly, I shared multiple text between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, I knew I wouldn't be believed — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 17, 2018

Monahan has been slowly telling her story through Twitter, explaining how Democrats in her state attempted to silence her and “isolate” her. When a follower asked if Democrats believed her claims, Monahan said, “I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party.” – READ MORE

The swift response from Democrats on the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh has some Republicans wondering where their response to accusations against Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) went.

California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her during a high school party more than three decades ago.

Many Democrats jumped on the allegations, demanding that Americans listen to Ford’s testimony and delay the vote to approve Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Democrats screaming opposition against Kavanaugh based on a 35 year old accusation with sketchy backstory remain totally silent their deputy DNC chair and high ranking congressman Keith Ellison was accused of domestic assault with 911 calls to validate the story — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2018

If you care about something that allegedly happened in high school, but not about Ellison’s recent alleged domestic abuse… you’re probably full of shit. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 17, 2018

So while we're all raging over these anonymous, unproven allegations against Bret Kvananaugh — Keith Ellison, where there's accusations of abuse backed up by evidence, has been forced to abandon his candidacy, right? Surely, the Democratic party cannot be this hypocritical… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 15, 2018

Despite these sentiments about believing women, none of these Democrats have tweeted their support for the women who have accused Ellison of domestic violence. – READ MORE