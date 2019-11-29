Woman, 104, bags buck during first hunt

You’re never too old to cross a dream off your buck-et list, as evidenced by a 104-year-old woman in Wisconsin who shot a deer during her first-ever hunting trip.

Florence Teeters recently ventured out onto her land in the city of Phillips for the inaugural hunting excursion, and was thrilled to get lucky, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports. The adventurous centenarian was inspired to go hunting after sitting in her son Bill Teeters’ blind last year during the open season, and deciding she wanted to join the fun.

“Yes, it was her idea to get the license. And, yes, that was her first license,” Bill, Florence’s fifth child, said.

After the centenarian received her certificate earlier this week, the mother and son returned to the blind on the sunny opening day of 9-day gun deer season on the Teeters family land in Price County, per WDNR. – READ MORE