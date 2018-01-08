Wolff Book Conveniently Timed to Overshadow Clinton Rape Accuser’s Tell-All Book

With Michael Wolff’s anti-Trump book consuming much of the mainstream media’s attention, many aren’t aware that former President Bill Clinton’s rape accuser published a book of her own this week.

Wolff’s book, titled, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” was released Friday and has been elevated to one of the top-selling items on Amazon.

Conversely, former Clinton victim Juanita Broaddrick released a book of her own last week, titled, “You’d Better Put Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton.”

As noted by Independent Journal Review, Broaddrick said the book title came from when she said Clinton raped her in a hotel room, he bit her lip so hard he made it bleed. She said Clinton told her to put some ice on it.

Her book details how she said was raped by Clinton at a motel in 1978 when he was the attorney general of Arkansas. (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

