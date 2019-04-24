Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing: Pete Buttigieg Pretends To Be Moderate, But He’s Not

Buttigieg supports a government-run single-payer health care system, saying the socialist model is “the right place for us to head as a country.”

A Government-run “Medicare for all” system would “boost government health spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, requiring historic tax hikes,” according to a university-based analysis reported on by Bloomberg.

Buttigieg also backs socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) $93 trillion “Green New Deal,” which will cost $650,000 per U.S. household over a 10-year period.

Buttigieg also wants to eliminate the Electoral College, which experts have warnedwill have serious consequences for America’s constitutional republic.

Buttigieg also wants to pack the courts if Democrats gain control of the White House and the Senate, which even socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has warned against doing.

Buttigieg’s most radical position is his stance on abortion. The far-left Democrat believes in full-term abortion, meaning he does not have a problem with a baby being killed up until the moment that it is born. – READ MORE