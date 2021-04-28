Woketard Oscar Ratings Plummet 58%, First Time Below 10 Million Viewers

“In delayed fast national results just released by Nielsen, the 93rd Academy Awards were watched by a mere 9.85 million, with a dismal rating of 1.9 among the 18-49 demographic,” reports the far-left Deadline.

How dreadful is that? Well, last year’s Oscars used to be the lowest-rated in history, and this is a collapse of 58 percent below that. In the key 25-54 age demo, the collapse was a whopping – this is not a typo – 64 percent.

For comparison, just three years ago, total viewership dropped below 30 million for the first time in the ceremony’s recorded history.

The final numbers will be in later today or tomorrow, but holy cow. Who expected this? I mean, other than absolutely everybody.

The final numbers will be in later today or tomorrow, but holy cow. Who expected this? I mean, other than absolutely everybody.

