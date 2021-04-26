Woke students at prestigious college reportedly complain that automatic soap dispensers are racist

If you still don’t believe that the lunatics are running the asylum, get a load of an op-ed that a civil engineering student from the University of California, Los Angeles, just penned for the the College Fix.

In it, Sullivan Israel shares that he recently took part in an online debate about “systemic racism” sponsored by the Bruin Republicans — and that some UCLA students complained during the debate that automatic soap dispensers are racist.

Yup.

You know, the contraptions in public restrooms all across the fruited plain that magically emit gobs of liquid soap soon after you place your hands underneath them?

Anyway, Israel said one student said the dispensers “don’t see her hands” because of her skin’s dark pigment.

Umm, okay.

Oh, but it gets better. He added that another student said the dispensers force “black and brown bodies” to show their palms — which are “the only light areas of the skin” — before the soap will come out. – READ MORE

