‘Woke’ MLB moving All-Star Game from 51% Black Atlanta to 76% White Denver, critics note

Opponents of MLB’s decision Monday to move the 2021 All-Star Game to Denver because of Georgia’s new voting law suggest the move could end up hurting Atlanta’s Black residents rather than helping them.

They note the move will deal an economic blow to Atlanta, which is 51% Black, and provide a boost to Colorado’s capital, which is only 9% Black, according to U.S. Census figures.

The “Midsummer Classic” was set for July 13 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, until the Major League Baseball decided Friday to change its location — a decision that was cheered by several large corporations. On Monday, MLB announced the game will now be played at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

According to 2019 U.S. Census data, Atlanta is 51% Black and 40.9% White, while Denver is 9.2% Black and 76% White.

Democrats and voting rights advocates argue that Georgia’s new voting law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25, would make it harder for people, particularly those of color, to vote.

Republican supporters say the law is needed to restore confidence in Georgia’s elections following the contentious 2020 presidential election and Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoff elections in January.- READ MORE

