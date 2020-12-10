Woke Corporations Who Supported BLM Lobby Against Ban On Chinese Slave Labor

Nike, Coca-Cola and Apple, three corporations that vehemently supported the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd, are lobbying against a US ban on imports of products produced by Chinese slave labor.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which is awaiting a green light from the Senate, bans the import of goods produced in Xinjiang where companies cannot prove they were not made by slave labor.

Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang face massive persecution at the hands of Chinese authorities, with many being held in de facto re-education camps in which they are forced to work and undergo draconian brainwashing programs.

Nike, Coca-Cola and Apple have never missed an opportunity to assert their woke corporate values, with Apple CEO Tim Cook previously proclaiming, “To the Black community – we see you. You matter and your lives matter.”

In honor of BLM, Nike also released an amended version of their slogan that said, “For once, Don’t Do It,” while Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said, “Companies like ours must speak up as allies to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Apparently, Uyghur lives don’t matter because all three corporations are lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

“And yet, for all their performative moralising, these companies are now trying to water down action against the extreme oppression of Uyghur Muslims in China,” reports Spiked.

“The New York Times reports that lobbyists seek changes such as the ‘easing disclosure requirements’ that would be put in place by the act. Apple, it says, has proposed extended compliance deadlines, and is not keen on the idea of giving supply-chain information to the public, preferring to release this information to Congress instead.”- READ MORE

