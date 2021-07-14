Woke Capitalism: CNBC Downgrades North Carolina and Texas For Lack of Leftist Inclusion and Voting Laws

Virginia took top honors as the best state for business in CNBC’s annual competitiveness rankings—but the accomplishment was tarnished by the adoption of leftwing “inclusion” and “voting rights” and other Woke Capitalism criteria.

North Carolina would likely have scored the winning spot under the more traditional rankings that CNBC employed until the year before last. But this year it came in second because of the changes to the annual rankings.

In past years, CNBC had a category called “Quality of LIfe” among the 10 it used to measure a state’s ranking. This looked at crime rates, health care, and environmental quality. Last year, the contest was put on hold during the pandemic.

This year, following the “racial reckoning” that followed the death of George Floyd and leftwing rioting in cities across America, CNBC abandoned this for a new category it calls Life, Health, and Inclusion. While CNBC claims its ranking is based on data rather than opinion, it grants points to states that adopt so-called anti-discrimination public accommodation laws that go beyond federal civil rights laws to create special rights for homosexuals, those who identify as transgender, and others high on the leftwing totem pole. And CNBC penalizes states that lack those laws.

It also punishes states for enacting voter integrity laws—or even trying to enact such laws—and rewards states for enacting the “voter rights” legislation favored by leftwing groups.

“Because of the new focus from businesses, we have expanded our measures of inclusiveness, looking more deeply at protections against discrimination, as well as at voting rights and current efforts to expand or restrict access to the polls, based on legislation enacted as of June 1, 2021,” CNBC writes. – READ MORE

