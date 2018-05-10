WOKE: Americans applaud CNN Jim Acosta’s list of ‘policies dumped by Trump’

CNN’s chief Trump heckler Jim Acosta posted to Twitter Tuesday to complain about Obama-era polices that have been scrapped by the current administration, but the response was undoubtedly not what he expected.

Obama policies dumped by Trump: Iran deal, Paris Climate Agreement, Trans-Pacific Trade Deal, DACA, Obamacare Individual Mandate — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 8, 2018

“Obama policies dumped by Trump: Iran deal, Paris Climate Agreement, Trans-Pacific Trade Deal, DACA, Obamacare Individual Mandate,” Acosta tweeted.

That's what we elected him to do Jim. pic.twitter.com/8soRTKywMP — Savage (@Hells_Wrath_) May 8, 2018

It’s called promises kept. We realize that’s a new concept after 8 yrs of lies. You’ll get used to it. Or not. We don’t care. — michie (@michie1266) May 8, 2018

“Within minutes, folks from across the country were pointing out the obvious.– READ MORE

