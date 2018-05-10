True Pundit

WOKE: Americans applaud CNN Jim Acosta’s list of ‘policies dumped by Trump’

CNN’s chief Trump heckler Jim Acosta posted to Twitter Tuesday to complain about Obama-era polices that have been scrapped by the current administration, but the response was undoubtedly not what he expected.

“Obama policies dumped by Trump: Iran deal, Paris Climate Agreement, Trans-Pacific Trade Deal, DACA, Obamacare Individual Mandate,” Acosta tweeted.

“Within minutes, folks from across the country were pointing out the obvious.READ MORE

