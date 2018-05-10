Politics
WOKE: Americans applaud CNN Jim Acosta’s list of ‘policies dumped by Trump’
CNN’s chief Trump heckler Jim Acosta posted to Twitter Tuesday to complain about Obama-era polices that have been scrapped by the current administration, but the response was undoubtedly not what he expected.
Obama policies dumped by Trump: Iran deal, Paris Climate Agreement, Trans-Pacific Trade Deal, DACA, Obamacare Individual Mandate
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 8, 2018
“Obama policies dumped by Trump: Iran deal, Paris Climate Agreement, Trans-Pacific Trade Deal, DACA, Obamacare Individual Mandate,” Acosta tweeted.
That's what we elected him to do Jim. pic.twitter.com/8soRTKywMP
— Savage (@Hells_Wrath_) May 8, 2018
It’s called promises kept. We realize that’s a new concept after 8 yrs of lies. You’ll get used to it. Or not. We don’t care.
— michie (@michie1266) May 8, 2018
“Within minutes, folks from across the country were pointing out the obvious.– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
CNN’s chief Trump heckler Jim Acosta posted to Twitter Tuesday to complain about Obama-era polices that have been scrapped by the current administration, but the response was undoubtedly not what he expected. “Obama policies dumped by Trump: Iran deal, Paris Climate Agreement, Trans-Pacific Trade Deal, DACA, Obamacare Individual Mandate,” Acosta tweeted. Obama policies dumped by…