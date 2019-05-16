Witnesses say elderly man asked woman to ‘be nicer to passengers’ — then she pushed him out bus door. He died a month later.

Las Vegas police said Serge Fournier, 74, heard 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop swearing at people on the bus they were riding — and witnesses said Fournier told her to “be nicer to passengers,” KSNV-TV reported.

Police said Bishop then pushed Fournier, who was using a walker, out of the bus — and he landed on his head on the sidewalk, the station said.

Bishop didn’t offer any help as she walked away with her son, police told KSNV of the March 21 incident.

Fournier’s friend and neighbor Trevor Taylor told KSNV that after the push, Fournier “came here for a day or two and then his pain was so great he had to call an ambulance — went to the hospital.”

He was hospitalized for a month before passing away, the station said, adding that the Clark County coroner said Fournier died from complications connected to the push.

Ken Mallen told the station he knew Fournier and that his death is causing “several financial problems for his wife,” who is disabled. – READ MORE