Witness Told FBI That Ford’s ‘Allies’ Pressured Her To Change Story, Report Says

A woman that Christine Blasey Ford claimed was at the party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her circa 1982 told FBI investigators that Dr. Ford’s “allies” tried to pressure her to change her story about what happened.

Leland Keyser told investigators that Ford’s friend, former FBI agent Monica McLean, had urged her to alter the original statement that she gave about not remembering any such party and not knowing Kavanaugh, The Wall Street Journalreported.

The Journal noted that Keyser’s statement to the FBI offered “a glimpse into how Dr. Ford’s allies were working behind the scenes to lobby old classmates to bolster their versions of the alleged incident.”

A source close to the situation told the Journal that Dr. Ford's friends "including Ms. McLean, had contacted Ms. Keyser after her initial statement to warn her that her statement was being used by Republicans to rebut the allegation against Judge Kavanaugh."

A member of Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team killed a popular narrative pushed by liberals claiming to have pinned down a possible date for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault of Ford.

Anti-Kavanaugh senators and left-wing activists claimed, using Kavanaugh’s own calendar, that the attack could have taken place at a July 1, 1982, party. However, Ford’s team pointedly said this week that the assault did not occur on that date, Politico reported.

According to one of the members of Ford’s legal team — who spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity — the FBI interviewed people named on Kavanaugh’s personal calendar from 1982 and who were reportedly present for a July 1, 1982, gathering.

The team member said, however, that Ford did not believe July 1 was the night of the alleged assault, because she didn’t recall that some of those people listed on Kavanaugh’s calendar entry for July 1 were actually at the event where the purported attack took place.

"[Ford] would have told them that she never considered July 1 as a possible date, because of some of the people listed on his calendar who she knew well and would have remembered," the team member told Politico.