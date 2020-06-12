With Trump Rallies Returning, the Media Suddenly Remembers the Coronavirus Pandemic

A month ago the owner of a salon in Dallas, Texas was literally sentenced to a week in jail and fined $7,000 for having the audacity to open up her business so that she and her employees could feed their families. Anti-lockdown protests were derided by the media and Democrats alike, and liberal governors doubled down on their stay-at-home orders

But after George Floyd’s death, the left (and that includes the media) stood in sheer awe at the number and size of the protests that occurred. It was like all of a sudden all those concerns about social distancing because of the coronavirus were erased. Wanting a haircut was a crime, but looting stores in the name of George Floyd and shouting “I can’t breathe” and “black lives matter” suddenly made it okay to gather in large groups, often without masks. The coronavirus pandemic was basically over. At least as far as the media was concerned.

That was until President Trump decided he wanted to hold rallies again. “President Trump will hit the campaign trail this month — despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country,” tweeted NPR.

President Trump will hit the campaign trail this month — despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country. “The rallies will be tremendous,” a campaign manager said. https://t.co/hZ1nV45d00 — NPR (@NPR) June 9, 2020

Two days earlier, NPR was literally gushing at massive Washington, D.C protest. “Thousands of voices at a protest in D.C. came together to sing the Bill Withers classic ‘Lean on Me,’ led by local musician Kenny Sway. ‘It sounded like unity and togetherness,’ he says. ‘It sounded like love and pureness of the people.’” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --