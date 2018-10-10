With the Kavanaugh Saga over, CNN Returns to Talking About Trump’s Penis

Now That The Brett Kavanaugh News Cycle Has All But Wrapped Up, Cnn Has Returned To Form And Started Talking About President Donald Trump’s Penis Again.

CNN host Don Lemon hosted Stormy Daniels on Monday to talk more about her book, and Lemon once again brought up how Daniels described Trump’s penis in her book.

“You said you don’t have many regrets, but the one that you have recently is writing about the president’s private parts. Why do you regret that?” Lemon asked.

“I don’t really regret it,” Daniels replied. “I just have a couple moments where I’m like, ‘That was kind of mean.’ But, then I look back on all the horrible things he’s said about other people and women and calling women pigs, and attacking girls’ weights and their looks, and then I don’t feel so bad.”

“Yeah,” Lemon said.

“But I don’t agree in general with like, body shaming. But I was backed into a corner. I didn’t really have a choice. I’m not a liar, and that’s basically the only thing I could say to prove that I’m telling the truth,” Daniels said. – READ MORE

Stormy Daniels Told Cnn’s Don Lemon On Monday Evening That She Is Not Sure If She Will Endorse Her Lawyer, Michael Avenatti, If He Runs For President In 2020.

“I’m not going to say if I’m going to endorse him or not because I want to know who the other candidates are,” Daniels said, joking that she could even run against him.

Daniels added: “Somewhere, Michael Avenatti just fainted.”

She earlier told Lemon that she thought Avenatti is “definitely cut out to be a politician” because “he’s made a lot of difference in a lot of lives” and has the “charisma” and the “smarts.” – READ MORE